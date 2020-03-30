Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Whole Foods Strike: Workers Plan Mass ‘sick-out’ Over COVID-19 Concerns
Top Stories
Iowa Madness Bracket
Top Stories
New York’s Governor Begs for Help Amid ‘staggering’ Death Toll
Florida Pastor Arrested, Charged After Leading Packed Services Despite ‘safer-at-home’ Order
Video
Iowa Abortion Providers Sue Governor Over Coronavirus Order
80/35 Music Festival Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Iowa Abortion Providers Sue Governor Over Coronavirus Order
Top Stories
Insiders 3/29/20: How Fareway is Meeting Customer Demand and Focusing on Employee Safety During the Pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Require GM to Make Ventilators
President Trump Signs Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus After Congress Passes it Friday
Video
As Iowa Blood Supply Drops Many Gay Men Willing to Donate Still Banned
Video
Iowa Governor: ‘Shelter in Place’ Order is Still Not Needed
Video
Sports
Iowa Madness Bracket
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: Iowa Madness
Video
Top Stories
Murph Watches Too Much Tiger King
Video
Top Stories
Staring Contest
Video
FACEOFF: Emotion for Governor Reynolds, Emotional Picture, Petition for Spring Sports, Positivity
Video
I THINK: Reflecting on the Last 2 Weeks of Coronavirus
Video
Indianapolis 500 Postponed Until August Because of COVID-19
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Road Conditions
Megan’s Weather Whys
On WHO 13
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Closings
Watch Now
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 5:00
Iowa Madness